Following a court order, the United States’ most stringent abortion regulation was reinstated.

A federal appeals court in Texas has reinstated the state’s prohibition on most abortions, just one day after clinics rushed to reopen for the first time since early September.

According to the Associated Press, the 5th US Court of Appeals reinstated the nation’s harshest abortion legislation, which prohibits abortions after heart activity is found, usually around six weeks, in a one-page order.

In circumstances of rape or incest, the law makes no exceptions.

“Patients are being thrust back into a state of turmoil and fear,” said Nancy Northup, head of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, which represents five Texas facilities that had briefly resumed normal abortion services.

She urged the US Supreme Court to “get in and put an end to this nonsense.”

Clinics had expected the New Orleans-based appeals court to act quickly after US District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee, blocked the Texas legislation on Wednesday, calling it a “offensive denial” of the constitutional right to abortion.

Knowing that the restriction would not last long, a few Texas clinics resumed performing abortions after six weeks and scheduled new appointments for this weekend.

But it took only 48 hours for the appeals court to grant Texas’ request to have Judge Pitman’s decision put aside — at least temporarily – pending more arguments.

The case was filed by the Biden administration, which had until Tuesday to respond.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, tweeted, “Great news tonight.” “At every point, I will battle federal overreach.” Before the law took effect on September 1, Texas had about a half-dozen abortion clinics.

Many Texas doctors refused to perform abortions during the brief period when the law was on hold, fearing that doing so might put them in legal peril.

The new law exposes Texas abortion providers to lawsuits from private persons who, if successful, are entitled to at least $10,000 (£7,350) in damages.

Prior to last week, Texas had been able to avoid a tsunami of court challenges due to its innovative approach to enforcement.