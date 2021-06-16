Following a coronavirus epidemic, a Liverpool school has sent 180 students home to be isolated.

180 youngsters were sent home from a Liverpool school after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blue Coat school on Church Road in Wavertree has sent home their whole Year 8 bubble, requiring all students in that year to isolate.

Pupils will study from home until Monday, June 28th, while participating in live virtual lessons.

A representative for the school told the ECHO that this is the first bubble closure for the Blue Coat School since the pandemic began.

“Following a great lot of conversation with Public Health England, we have closed our Year 8 bubble after a limited number of positive Covid-19 cases were verified,” a representative for The Blue Coat School told the ECHO. On June 28, all 180 students in that year group will return to school.

“Any decision like this is difficult, but in the face of a more transmissible variation, we must follow the health organizations’ advice and recommendations.”

“While this is the first bubble closure since the pandemic began, we have continued to plan for the worst.” As a result, all 180 students were able to access a complete schedule of live classes this morning, including a virtual form group.

“Over the next few weeks, we will work relentlessly to ensure that they continue to receive a high standard of education, and we look forward to our school community reuniting for the last weeks of term.”