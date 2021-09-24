Following a “cheeky remark,” Shaun Wallace reduces a Chase contestant’s rewards.
In today’s episode, Wynn, Olivia, Ian, and Michelle all faced The Dark Destroyer.
Wynn was up first, with a respectable £4000 in his cash builder.
In the head-to-head, however, his gamble paid off when he accepted and won Shaun’s larger offer of £24,000.
Olivia was hoping to contribute to Wynn’s reward fund.
According to Bradley Walsh, Olivia underperformed in the cash builder, earning £3000.
However, her confidence was shaken, and she accepted the low offer of £1000 in the second round.
Ian wasn’t so fortunate, as The Dark Destroyer easily dispatched him.
Michelle, the final participant, did well in her cash builder, earning £4000 and intending to spend her money on her daughters.
Shaun, on the other hand, was irritated by one of her comments during the head-to-head.
“Good news, mummy’s coming home early,” Shaun stated as Michelle faced the table.
“With some money,” Michelle said.
“For that naughty remark, subtract £7000,” Shaun warned.
Michelle, fortunately, was unaffected by Shaun’s remark, and she advanced to the final with £4000.