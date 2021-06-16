Following a chase near Downing Street by a BBC journalist, a man has been charged.

After a journalist was confronted and chased by demonstrators outside Downing Street, a 57-year-old man has been charged.

Martin Hockridge is accused of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with the goal to harass, frighten, or distress another person.

It comes after video surfaced on social media showing protesters hurling obscenities at Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt.

Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to rush through the crowd past a line of police officers outside Downing Street on Monday as protesters shouted “Traitor” and other abuses at him.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they have begun studying the footage and have uncovered a number of potential offenses, prompting an inquiry.

Crowds gathered in Westminster to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England for another four weeks.

Mr Watt’s treatment was widely criticized as “disgraceful” and “appalling.”

“Disgraceful to watch the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. The media, as the lifeblood of our democracy, must be able to publish the truth without fear or favor.”

“The video of @BBCNewsnight’s Nick Watt being harassed by a crowd is awful and distressing,” Home Secretary Priti Patel Patel tweeted.

“This is never acceptable behavior.”

“Journalists’ safety is critical to our democracy,” she continued.

“This behavior is utterly unacceptable,” the BBC declared in a statement after the film was shared.

“All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fear of being intimidated or hindered.”

The Metropolitan Police initially stated that an investigation into a “series of offences” will be conducted, but that officers “were not in the immediate vicinity of the incident.”

The force stated it will be “reviewing our actions with a view to improve the policing of events” after another lengthier video showing officers present at the site surfaced.

Hockridge, of Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has been charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and is appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June. (This is a brief piece.)