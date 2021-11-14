Following a cab explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, everything we know has led to terror arrests.

After a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital killed one man and injured another, three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

On Sunday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the hospital’s parking lot after reports of an explosion.

The event generated widespread police action throughout the city, with specialist personnel, including armed officers, engaging in raids near Sefton Park and in Kensington, where the suspects were apprehended.

