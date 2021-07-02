Following a bike accident, the chief of the Royal College of Nursing resigns due to ill health.

Due to long-term health issues stemming from a bike accident, the chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has resigned with immediate effect.

Following the crash in April, Dame Donna Kinnair, the RCN’s chief executive and general secretary, was compelled to take a term of sick leave.

Dame Donna has now stood down permanently, according to the Royal College of Nursing.

“It has been an honor to represent my profession in this role, particularly during the challenges of the pandemic and to have had the opportunity to work with (intensive care unit) colleagues at the Nightingale Hospital London,” she said in a statement.

“I wish my colleagues and our membership the best of luck in the future, and I am looking forward to taking on new challenges once I have recovered.”

Since April, Pat Cullen has served as acting general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, and he will continue to do so, according to the royal college.

“No one will be shocked to hear that Donna’s initial response was to compliment the nursing team who cared after her in hospital,” Ms Cullen said after Dame Donna was hurt in April.

“I am confident that I speak for all of our members when I wish Donna a complete and rapid recovery.”

“We appreciate Dame Donna for all her service to the college as general secretary and chief executive and wish her well,” Carol Popplestone, vice chair of the RCN Council, stated.