Following a £5.5 million lottery victory, a husband admits to attempting to murder his wife.

After pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his wife after she won £5.5 million on the lottery, a man has been remanded in custody.

According to WalesOnline, Stephen Gibbs, 45, first denied attempting to murder his wife Emma Brown at their house on January 30.

The defendant reportedly stabbed Ms Brown in the face.

The couple resided at Lakeside, Barry, in a £700,000 cottage.

They’ve been dating for 11 years and previously owned a home in another section of Barry, which they rented out after Ms Brown won.

Gibbs was supposed to stand trial for attempted murder at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, but he altered his plea to guilty.

Gibbs’ lawyer, Derrick Gooden, asked for the sentencing to be postponed.

“You have now pleaded guilty to the offence of attempted murder, a terrible offence,” Judge Richard Twomlow stated to the defendant.

“I request a pre-sentence report and am informed that a psychiatric report is available. You must be aware that you are facing a significant prison sentence.”

Mr Gibbs will be sentenced on October 8 at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.