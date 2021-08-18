Followers of QAnon believe Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban is a “false flag” operation.

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban has divided the QAnon conspiracy group, with some believing it was a false flag to divert the American public from upcoming audit results in Arizona.

Following the Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan’s capital last week, which cleared the penultimate hurdle to the group’s rule of the country, QAnon supporters began to speculate.

Ron Watkins, who has previously been suspected of being the enigmatic ‘Q’ character (which he denies), wrote a post with his 395,000 Telegram followers in which he wondered if the unfolding tragedy was a “distraction” intended to divert attention away from the imminent Maricopa audit report.

“The continuous failure in Afghanistan is merely the start of a carefully orchestrated diversion campaign to allow them to disregard the Maricopa County Audit results,” he stated. Maricopa County is the center of attention.”

“Afghanistan may very well be out of the news cycle by the time the Maricopa audit results are released next week,” he added later.

“Accept distractions, but don’t dwell on them.” Keep in mind that the audit results are the most crucial. We can only speculate while they race to discover the next false flag to distract with.

“How many countries will fail to divert public attention away from the audit findings? “Will Taiwan be next?”

Hundreds of commenters on this website agreed with Watkins that the fall of Kabul was a distraction tactic that began before the audit report was submitted to the Arizona state Senate next week.

“Yes,” said one responder. Distractions to divert our attention away from the audits. Pray for the Afghan people, but keep an eye on the audits.”

Another Telegram account with 52,950 followers argued that a plane seen leaving Kabul was not actually in Afghanistan and was instead filmed somewhere else.

They cited a serial number on the plane’s side that reads 1109, which they claimed was a mirror of 911, the date of the September 11 terrorist attacks, as proof.

Today’s scenes of utter desperation at #Kabul airport: In their final attempt to evacuate Afghanistan, Afghan civilians chase and cling to a US C-17 airliner.

After a stampede on the runway, at least one body fell from an airplane wing. Very. This is a condensed version of the information.