Follow the new international holiday guidelines or risk being denied re-entry into the country.

Sunbathers and those contemplating a reunion with overseas friends and relatives are making meticulous preparations as they prepare to travel abroad for the first time in months.

Traveling internationally has evolved, with government regulations in place to keep everyone safe and preserve their health as they embark on overseas travel, so there are a few things you should check before you go.

Checklist for your trip

Traveling overseas will almost certainly be different from your previous trips. The government recognizes the importance of taking a cautious approach in order to maintain public health and the immunization program’s effectiveness. That is why it has implemented a traffic light system with Red, Amber, and Green destinations to balance international travel reopening with the risk of Covid-19 and imported versions.

Because rules and instructions might change at any time, you should take precautions before traveling and stay safe while overseas in case circumstances change.

Travel to nations on the Green and Amber Lists is permissible, but not to those on the Red List. For a step-by-step guide to the things you need to do for a safe journey, go to gov.uk/travel-abroad. Various countries have different Covid-19 restrictions, so you’ll need to double-check those as well.

Make sure you schedule authorised Covid-19 PCR testing and fill out the necessary paperwork (such as passenger locator papers) for your destination and return to the UK.

Use gov.uk/check-passport to check if your passport is still valid, and allow up to ten weeks for the renewal process. Because the laws have changed since the UK left the EU, it’s advisable to start planning ahead of time. To make sure you’re following any new rules, go to gov.uk/visiteurope.

Check that your travel insurance covers all of your needs, including healthcare, and that you have a valid EHIC or new GHIC. This may have changed since your last trip abroad, so double-check before you leave.

Check the appropriate rules at gov.uk/visiteurope if you’re driving, traveling with a pet, or bringing things like food and drink with you.

During this time, different countries had distinct rules. “The summary has come to an end.”