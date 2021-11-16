Focus on the ‘Mother of Satan’ device used in the terror attack at Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital.

The composition of the explosive device used in Sunday’s terror assault in Liverpool is still being investigated.

MPs today revealed that terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen used a TATP – or ‘Mother of Satan’ – improvised explosive device in the attack on the Women’s Hospital.

The same sort of explosive was used in the failed Parsons Green Underground attempt in 2015, the Manchester Arena explosion in 2017, and the Paris attacks in 2015.

Kit Malthouse, the Home Office Minister, said he couldn’t comment on the circumstances of Sunday’s explosion since forensic examinations are ongoing at many locations throughout the city.

The Christian couple who brought the terror suspect in were’shocked’ since they ‘loved him.’

Several MPs questioned the nature of the device used by Al Swealmeen in today’s urgent debate in Parliament about the Liverpool incident, as well as the government about why recommendations made in the aftermath of prior terror acts have not been adopted.

“There are reports that a home-made explosive device was used in this attack,” St Helens MP Connor McGinn said. “After the 2017 series of attacks, the intelligence and security committee published a report with recommendations on the use and construction of such devices, including regulation of the ingredients used to make them – why have none of those recommendations been implemented?”

“There is a belief that this device was similar to the one used in Manchester four years ago, whether that is true or not, how confident is the minister that the controls currently in place about accessing these chemicals is robust and strong enough to prevent this happening in the future?” said Scottish National MP Brendan O’Hara.

According to Mr. O’Hara, Al Swealmeen ‘was not known to the police or security agencies.’

Mr Malthouse responded, saying: “He’s inviting me to speculate on the individual’s motivation, and we’re still undecided on that.

“In terms of the materials, forensic examinations of previously occupied premises, as well as the vehicle itself, are ongoing.

“It’s difficult to draw conclusions until we know what the circumstances are.”

Kevan Jones, a Labour MP, alluded to reports that. “The summary has come to an end.”