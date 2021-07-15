‘Fluffy’ Matalan Customers who buy sandals for £8 say they ‘abnormally’ enjoy them.

After seeing them online, Matalan customers are smitten with a new pair of summer sandals.

With the return of warmer weather, Matalan has gone to social media to promote its Faux Fur Buckle Sandals, which are already proving popular.

Matalan keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and last week it posted a snapshot of the slider sandals to its Instagram account.

Matalan commented with the photographs, “Step into the new season in these bold sandals…”

The Faux Fur Buckle Sandals cost £8 and come in two colors: cream and pastel pink.

According to the product description, the statement sandals are “made with a sumptuously soft cream faux fur trim” and have a “chunky contoured sole for a solid fit and comfy feel.”

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to purchase the sandals after seeing the photo on social media.

“Fluffy lushness,” one customer said beneath the post.

A third wrote, “How cuteeeee,” while a fourth commented, “Love.”

“Look comfy x,” said a fourth, and a fifth added, “Love them, more sandals.”

“Need,” said the sixth.

Others were undecided about the sandals, stating that they “strangely” liked them.

“Urm, I want these,” one consumer said. I’m a sucker for unusual sliders.”

“I strangely enjoy these……,” wrote another.

“Is this terrible, but I like,” a third said, tagging a friend.

