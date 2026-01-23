Flu Vaccine Availability in London: Where to Get Yours

As winter continues to put pressure on the NHS, flu cases remain a concern, particularly with colder weather on the horizon. Despite a drop in hospitalizations, experts urge vulnerable populations to get vaccinated before the peak flu season takes hold. FluSurvey, the UK’s self-reporting flu monitoring service, noted that the number of people experiencing flu-like symptoms has increased by 11% compared to last year. Health professionals are continuing to stress the importance of timely flu vaccinations, especially for those most at risk.

Who Can Get the Flu Vaccine and Where

The flu vaccine is available to everyone, but certain groups are prioritized for the NHS free jab. Health officials are particularly focused on vaccinating those at higher risk, such as individuals with lung conditions, pregnant women, and children. Despite a national push for higher vaccination rates, only 40% of those in the at-risk under-65 category have received their flu shots this year, raising concerns about gaps in protection.

While the NHS offers free vaccinations for specific groups, others can obtain the vaccine privately through pharmacies. Many pharmacies across London are currently administering flu vaccines, including popular chains like Boots and Superdrug. These locations offer walk-in appointments, though booking in advance is recommended to ensure availability. For those who have missed the opportunity to get vaccinated through school or their GP, pharmacies remain an accessible option.

Individuals eligible for the NHS flu vaccine can book appointments through the NHS app, by contacting their GP surgery, or by calling 119. Pharmacies also offer a simple online service where people can check availability based on their postcode. For those looking to pay privately, Superdrug charges £9.95 for members and £19.95 for non-members, while Boots offers the NHS flu jab for free and a private winter flu jab for £21.95 at select locations.

The deadline to get vaccinated is March 31, 2026, but experts advise getting the jab sooner rather than later to stay protected during the winter months. For expectant mothers, flu vaccines are available during scheduled maternity appointments, and for young children, pharmacies are offering the vaccine for the first time this year. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity for their children aged two and three.