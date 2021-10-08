Flu might kill 60,000 people in the UK this winter due to a lack of immunity.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam is advising Britons to be vaccinated as the flu epidemic spreads.

Expert modelling indicated that bug immunity is so low following lockdowns that they might kill 60,000 people, according to the Daily Mirror.

As a result, 35 million people who are most at risk will receive free flu vaccinations.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has issued a rallying appeal to the nation to “defend ourselves” with vaccines as the NHS launches a drive to defend Britain against flu this winter.

For the first of many winters in which Covid-19 and flu are “co-circulating,” the government is preparing for the worst-case scenario.

For the first time, all secondary school students in Years 15 and 16 will be eligible for flu vaccinations. After being eligible for the first time last year, people aged 50 to 64 will be able to acquire them this winter.

Modeling from the Academy of Medical Sciences anticipates between 15,000 and 60,000 flu deaths this winter, according to the newly constituted UK Health Security Agency.

A large-scale flu vaccine campaign, it suggested, could help lower the danger.

“Not many people caught flu last year due of Covid-19 limits,” said Prof Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer. “There isn’t as much natural immunity in our communities as usual.”

“This winter, flu will be prevalent.” It’s possible that it’s higher than typical, posing a serious public health risk. Covid-19 will continue to circulate, and with more individuals mixing indoors, there is a risk of some increases. Covid-19 and flu will be co-circulating for the first time.

“We must take this seriously and protect ourselves and the NHS by receiving the annual flu vaccine and the Covid-19 booster as soon as possible.” Both of these viruses are quite dangerous. Both are easily spreadable, can result in hospitalization, and can be fatal.

“It’s critical that individuals get their immunizations as soon as possible.”

This winter’s flu death toll is estimated to be 11,000, compared to an annual flu death toll of 11,000 on average. These will be on top of the Covid-19 winter deaths, for which no reliable modeling has been published yet.

