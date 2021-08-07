Flowers were left at the scene of the bike accident for ‘legend’ Callum.

A 24-year-old guy who died in a bike accident has received heartfelt condolences.

Callum Ferns, dubbed the “kindest soul,” tragically perished in a motorcycle accident on Wigg Island in Runcorn on August 5 at around 7 p.m.

He was transferred to Halton Hospital, where he was treated by paramedics including a land and air ambulance, but he died soon after.

The hospital was also visited by police.

Many people have already offered their condolences to the bereaved family, and now further tributes have been left at the crash site in Runcorn in remembrance of “legend” Callum.

A number of flower bouquets line the area, one of which reads “Love you Dingy,” a nickname.

“Ride high brother, Flea xxx,” said another.

“Legend of a kid, will be missed,” one reads. “I adore you, lil bro.”

“RIP Callum mate,” said another.

Several members of the public have previously conveyed their condolences to the family who has been bereaved.

“Fly high dingy bro too fine for this world lad,” one poster earlier stated in the comments area of The Washington Newsday website.

“He was a youngster who loved life and his family can’t begin to comprehend how his mum, dad, and wider family are suffering right now,” another said, adding that Callum’s extended family was in “complete shock and sadness” that this had happened.

“So terrible another rider taken too soon Rest in Peace,” one wellwisher said.

“He was a nice kid and we all are going to miss him,” one person said, before adding, “Sleep tight mate devastated.”

One social media user described the image of nurses crying as “heartbreaking,” while another man remarked, “Thinking of the emergency response and professionals that have done their best.”

Several police vehicles, including a maritime unit, arrived at the Wigg Island Nature Reserve crash site.

They were on an access road that went between the main entrance and the Mersey Gateway bridge’s foot.

Behind a cordon, a patch of vegetation between the road and the Manchester Ship Canal was taped off.

Callum, from Runcorn, was first identified locally and has subsequently been confirmed by Cheshire police. “The summary has come to an end.”