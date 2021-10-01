Flowers have been left at the scene of a man’s death after being hit by a car.

On the night of September 25, police were dispatched to Ullet Road, at the intersection with Aigburth Road, after reports of an accident.

At around 9.45 p.m., a 69-year-old man was said to be lying in the road when he was hit by a car.

It’s unclear whether he died when the automobile hit him or if he perished before the accident.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and offered assistance to the officers.

The Merseyside Police Inquiry Team and the Roads Policing Unit were in charge of the investigation.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by Family Liaison Officers.

Flowers and other condolences were left at the crime scene today.

“An inquiry is underway to find exactly what happened,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer told The Washington Newsday after the incident last week.

“When the event occurred, we believe the individual who died was lying on the road.

“Right now, we’re conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage to figure out what happened.

“The deceased’s family has been notified, and specialized Family Liaison Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are assisting them at this difficult time.

“A post mortem will be performed by the Home Office later today to determine the cause of death.

“Any drivers in the area who observed anything, or who may have dashcam evidence that could assist our investigations, please come forward,” he said. Any film or information could be crucial in determining what happened.”

“Diversions have been put in place, and vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” he added.

“We recognize that this will create some inconvenience, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of neighborhood homeowners and motorists as we do our investigation.”

Anyone who saw the accident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage should email @MerPolCC, the Roads.