Flowers have been laid for Ava White, who was described as “bright and respectful.”

A 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre, and dozens of flower tributes were left for her.

At around 3.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, Ava White was out with her friends in the Church Street section of the city when she was stabbed with a knife.

When cops got at the scene, the Year 8 student from Notre Dame Catholic College was prostrate on the ground, and a member of the public who observed the incident was administering first aid.

Ava White’s killer knife has yet to be located as police provide an update on the murder investigation. Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later despite medical staff’s best attempts.

Four males, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One is 13 years old, two are 14 years old, and one is 15 years old. They were apprehended in various areas.

The investigation’s chief detective, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, and Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine, conducted a press conference with the media at the new Police HQ this afternoon, confirming that a knife was used.

The Washington Newsday quoted Detective Superintendent Coombs as saying: “Merseyside Police were called to a report of an assault in Liverpool City Centre at 8.39pm yesterday evening. When officers arrived, they discovered Ava already collapsed and on the floor, with a member of the public providing first aid.

“Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she died a short time later despite medical care.

“We have arrested four males, one of whom is 13 years old, two of whom are 14 years old, and one of whom is 15 years old, all of which are from the Toxteth region.

“They were detained on suspicion of murder and will be questioned in Merseyside police stations in the coming days. A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death has yet to be completed.

“We know Ava was with her companions in Liverpool City Centre at the time, and there was a verbal argument that led to a knife assault on her.”

“Not yet,” Det. Supt. Coombs answered when asked if the murder weapon had been retrieved.

She. “The summary has come to an end.”