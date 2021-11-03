Florrie community initiative could result in the creation of new homes and jobs.

The Florence Institute Trust has announced plans for a new project that will produce houses and provide new jobs for the Toxteth community.

The Florrie hopes to establish a Community Land Trust (CLT) with the goal of developing affordable homes and reviving the local economy by providing new employment, training, and business opportunities.

They are seeking local citizens to become CLT members and participate in the redevelopment plans for new dwellings, retail units, and communal green spaces on Mill Street in Toxteth.

“We are currently in discussions with Liverpool City Council over the transfer of land to help breathe new life into Mill Street, with local people leading and defining the process and administering the homes through a newly constituted Community Land Trust,” said Anne Lundon, CEO of The Florrie.

“As we have seen in our neighboring communities around Liverpool (such as Granby Four Streets and Homebaked), we know this can be done successfully, and I would encourage anyone who wants to be involved in any form to become a CLT member.”

A CLT typically offers low-cost housing, communal gardens, civic buildings, stores, shared workspaces, and other amenities. They are democratic non-profits that own and develop land for the benefit of the community.

They safeguard communal assets to ensure that their homes are truly and permanently affordable to the local community, not only for now but for all future occupants.

There will be numerous opportunities to learn more about joining the Florrie’s CLT and participating in the design and planning process.

Those interested in participating in this process should attend one of Breaking Ground’s Inspire Me sessions. These will take place at the Florrie on Tuesday, November 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“At Liverpool City Council, we are now working on methods to encourage additional community driven housing developments and community land trusts in the area,” stated Riverside Councillor Sarah Doyle.”

