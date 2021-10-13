Floridians have petitioned Ron DeSantis to allow families to see COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

According to the Associated Press, a Florida individual has created an online petition requesting Governor Ron DeSantis to assist COVID-19 sufferers’ families with hospital visits.

Some states have eased limits on such visits, prompting the push for change. Others, though, have stayed steadfast in their attempts to reduce the danger of new infections a year and a half after the coronavirus outbreak began.

The petition’s originator, Darlene Guerra, told the Associated Press that with all of the restrictions already in place, it’s “heartbreaking” for families not to be able to see family members who have been hospitalized.

“How come we can go to work, church, and the store but not to the hospital to be with our loved ones?” Guerra explained.

Guerra begged DeSantis for “changes in policy” so that families can see patients, saying that “no one should have to die alone,” according to the Associated Press. DeSantis had previously indicated support for allowing visitors back into nursing homes. The petition has more than 1,500 signatures as of Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jayden Arbelaez was barred from a Florida hospital room where her mother was dying with COVID-19 when she offered an idea to construction workers nearby. “Do you think there’s any way I could get there?” Arbelaez inquired, pointing to a little third-story window of the Jacksonville hospital.

The employees outfitted the 17-year-old with a yellow vest, boots, a helmet, and a ladder so she could climb onto a part of roof and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive for the final time.

Dr. Lauren Van Scoy, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Penn State who has studied the consequences of limited visits on COVID-19 patients’ relatives, said, “We need to have people thinking about that risk-benefit calculation.” “The chance of developing COVID vs the psychological and emotional suffering we know these families are experiencing.” Many of the family members Van Scoy interviewed showed evidence of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to her. Doctors have discussed interactions with patients who denied or postponed critical treatments due to visiting limitations in newspaper op-ed pieces.

And research conducted prior to the pandemic have revealed that older patients are more susceptible. This is a condensed version of the information.