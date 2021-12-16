Florida’s Pilot Program to Feed Starving Manatees is Ready, and a $700,000 donation from a utility will help.

Florida wildlife officials announced the details of a new, first-of-its-kind feeding plan for manatees in the state’s waters on Wednesday, in an effort to reduce the animals’ high death and starvation rates this year. The electric company that will host the program is contributing $700,000 to the effort.

The event will take place at the Cape Canaveral facility of Florida Power and Light, where the warm water produced by the plant draws groups of animals when the ocean cools in the winter. Humans will feed the manatees, despite the fact that it is still unlawful for civilians to feed wild animals in Florida, according to regulators.

Water pollution in the state breeds hazardous organisms such as blue-green algae, which kills or suffocates the growth of underwater seagrass, the manatees’ primary food supply.

Over 1,000 manatees have perished in the state this year, which is a new high, and experts estimate that 7,000-8,000 manatees remain in the state’s waters.

The program is only temporary, as the state invests millions to enhance water quality in other typical seagrass growing sites, such as the Indian River Lagoon, which serves as a winter refuge for manatees.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced $481 million in grants to improve water quality last month, with around $53 million going to the Indian River Lagoon region.

The idea is an extreme measure made by the Save the Manatee Club’s Executive Director Patrick Rose, who told the Associated Press last week that the high number of deaths represents an emergency that necessitates extraordinary action.

The state’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light, is putting up $700,000 for a “temporary field response station” to feed the manatees. The funds will also be used to rescue and rehabilitate distressed manatees, according to the business.

Rodney Barreto, chair of the wildlife commission, remarked, “The eyes of the world are on this.” “We have to get this right.” Manatees are elephant relatives and can live up to 65 years, although reproduction is slow.

Boat collisions kill some people and leave many others scarred, but what is most troubling is that this is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.