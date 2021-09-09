Florida’s ‘Anti-Riot’ Law is ruled unconstitutional, as Ron DeSantis loses another court battle.

A federal judge determined Thursday that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law, endorsed by Governor Ron DeSantis, cannot be enforced and is unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

The rule was pushed by DeSantis as a tactic to quell potentially violent protests. According to the Associated Press, the “vague and overbroad” statute violated First Amendment rights to free expression and assembly, as well as due process provisions in the Constitution, according to a 90-page decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee.

The Florida statute, which DeSantis signed in April, was enacted in reaction to worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year. The judge stated in his conclusion that the rule might result in criminal charges and harsh consequences for anyone who peacefully protest or who happen to be in an area where a protest turns violent.

Walker stated, “If this court does not block the statute’s enforcement, the lawless activities of a few rogue individuals could effectively penalize the free expression of hundreds, if not thousands, of law-abiding Floridians.” “Unfortunately, it only takes a few bad actors to turn a peaceful demonstration into a violent public disturbance.”

The NAACP Florida Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, and other groups filed the complaint against DeSantis and other state officials, claiming that the rule appeared to be geared primarily at halting protests by Black people and other minorities.

The governor’s lawyers contend that the statute maintains the right to peaceful protest while also attempting to distinguish it from a violent riot. That argument did not persuade Walker.

“Because it is unclear whether a person must have a purpose to conduct violence and what it means to participate,” Walker said, “the legislation can reasonably be construed to prohibit continuing to demonstrate after violence has occurred, even if the demonstrators are not participating in, or support, the violence.” “The statute can potentially be interpreted to punish other forms of expression, such as remaining at the scene of a violent protest to film the police response.”

DeSantis has the option of appealing the decision to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. It was done by a representative.