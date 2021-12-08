Florida will put a feeding program for manatees to the test, as the beloved animals are dying at an alarming rate.

Officials in Florida are expected to launch a pilot feeding program for the state’s manatee population, an unprecedented effort aimed at reducing the state’s record number of manatee deaths this year.

According to state environmental officials, pollution from people encourages the spread of blue algae and other species in the waters, suffocating the growth of underwater seagrass, the manatees’ primary food source.

This week, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and other state environmental officials will reveal a plan to test a scheme in a specific area of Florida to determine how it might work for the general public.

Normally, feeding wild animals is prohibited, but the manatee crisis has escalated to the point where extraordinary measures are required, according to Save The Manatee Club Executive Director Patrick Rose.

“This has an impact on the entire ecology, and it will have an impact for a decade,” Rose told the Associated Press. “This is an essential band-aid solution. It is an issue that man has created, and it is up to man to address it.” According to reports, the idea would entail feeding manatees lettuce, cabbage, and other greens in a regulated manner at a Florida Power and Light facility in Cape Canaveral, which is a common gathering area for manatees during the colder months due to the plant’s warm water.

Rose stressed that the scheme will only be carried out by officials at one place, and that feeding manatees or other wild creatures by the general public is still illegal.

Jimmy Buffett, a Florida troubadour, and Bob Graham, a former governor and U.S. Senator, co-founded the club in 1981.

In an email, a Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson said that the agency “had received authority to continue forward on a restricted feeding study,” but that the details are still being worked out. Later this week, an official announcement is planned.

Manatees have struggled to coexist with people for a long time. Hundreds of the slow-moving mammals are hit by boats every year, prompting the creation of no-wake manatee zones around Florida, with infractions punishable by steep fines. However, according to official statistics, the fear of famine has resulted in a total of 1,017 manatee deaths as of November 19.

Even in Florida, as winter approaches, another poor season beckons. This is a condensed version of the information.