Florida now has the highest COVID rate in the country.

Florida is demonstrating just how contagious the Delta variant is, as not only has the number of new daily cases in the state surpassed a previous high, but it has also surpassed a previous high for hospitalizations set more than a year ago.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 10,207 persons in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to CBS News.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, the state has not surpassed the hospitalization record established on July 23, 2020, when it had 10,170 cases prior to the distribution of the COVID vaccination.

As hospitals across the country report an increase in the number of patients due to the virus, particularly the Delta version, Florida is leading the country in per capita hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases.

The Delta variation accounted for 83 percent of all new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has witnessed an average of 1,525 adult hospitalizations each day during the last week, with 35 children hospitalizations per day. According to CBS News, both have the highest per capita rate in the country, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida.

The majority of patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to Stephanie Derzypolski, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s chief communications officer, who spoke to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“This is no longer folks with co-morbidities in their 70s and 80s, but otherwise healthy people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” she said on Facebook on Sunday. These folks come to our doctors pleading for the vaccine, but it is too late for them.”

The increase in COVID cases comes when the virus’s highly contagious Delta version spreads across the United States, causing an increase in the number of infections.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been chastised for his handling of the COVID problem, as he has fought obligatory mask laws and vaccine mandates in the state, as well as limiting local officials’ ability to implement COVID-prevention measures.

When classes begin in the autumn, DeSantis has also made it clear that kids will not be obliged to wear masks.