Florida man arrested for reportedly beating an alligator to ‘teach him a lesson’

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he was caught attempting to hurl a live alligator onto a building’s roof.

According to Orlando News 6, the arrest occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. in Daytona Beach Shores, where 32-year-old William Hodge is accused of stealing the animal from a miniature golf facility and then beating it with his bare hands. According to authorities, Hodge grabbed the alligator by the tail and swung it around before bashing it against an awning and repeatedly crushing it.

Hodge allegedly raised his hands in the air and surrendered to police when confronted. He subsequently revealed to investigators that he jumped an enclosure at Daytona Beach’s Congo River Golf Course, stole the animal, and then abused it. Authorities questioned Hodge about his conduct; he stated that he was “teaching it a lesson.”

“Last night, our officers observed William ‘Bubba’ Hodge carrying an alligator down A1A,” the DBSDPS stated in a statement. “Hodge was apprehended after attempting to hurl the alligator onto the roof of a business and slamming it to the ground by its tail. After a brief wrestling match, the alligator was returned to the management of Congo River Golf from where Hodge claimed to have taken it.”

According to News 6, Hodge was arrested and taken to the department of public safety, where he attempted to flood his cell by blocking a toilet bowel and floor drain with toilet paper. According to authorities, he threatened to flood the entire building.

Hodge is charged with animal cruelty, having or harming an alligator, unarmed burglary, and criminal mischief, according to online police records. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in prison at the Volusia County Jail. His bail has been set at $4,500.