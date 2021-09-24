Florida man accused of killing four people he thought were sex traffickers faces the death penalty.

According to authorities, the Florida man accused of murdering a family of four, including a newborn baby in his mother’s arms, due of a sex trafficking delusion will face the death penalty.

The horrific slayings of a Lakeland man, his girlfriend, their newborn boy, and the child’s grandmother, according to the state attorney’s office, were “done on a cold, calculated, and deliberate manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Justice Gleason, 40, his 33-year-old fiancée, Theresa Lanham, their baby child, Jody, and Catherine Delgado, 62, are all accused of being fatally shot by Bryan Riley, a former Marine. Lanham’s mother, Delgado, was in the family’s house on September 5.

Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter survived several gunshot wounds and is the only survivor from the family. Riley had entered the family’s property earlier that day after observing Gleason mowing the lawn with his daughter nearby, whom Riley mistook for a sex trafficking victim called Amber.

According to the Washington Post, he tortured the 11-year-old after shooting the entire family, carrying her to another room and demanded to know where “Amber” was in the house.

When the girl refused to give him the information he needed, he shot her in the leg and stomach.

Riley was charged with 22 counts by a grand jury in Polk County Circuit Court on Tuesday. The 11-year-old girl was also charged with attempted murder, as well as kidnapping, arson, burglary, and animal cruelty for killing the household dog.

Riley remains in custody without bond and has yet to enter a plea to the allegations.

Riley mistakenly believed the family was involved in child sex trafficking and that God had commanded him to rescue a purported child victim named “Amber,” according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. There was no one at the house with that name.

Riley, who was wearing body armor, had three guns with him and fired at least 100 shots at the main house and a smaller one in the back, where Catherine Delgado, 62, was the first to be slain, according to officials.

In a gun duel, police officers fired roughly 60 shots, leaving Riley with a gunshot wound. This is a condensed version of the information.