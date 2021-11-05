Florida is looking for a new state bird, and everyone has an opinion about what it should be.

After nearly a century, the mockingbird may lose its designation as Florida’s official bird.

Efforts are being made to replace the mockingbird with a bird that is more appropriate for the state. The mockingbird is also the state bird of four more states.

According to the Associated Press, having a unique type of bird as Florida’s state bird is “a great topic to have.”

The Florida scrub jay, flamingo, osprey, and roseate spoonbill are four birds that are gaining popularity in the debate. Other possibilities have included the wood stork and the construction crane, both of which are less serious.

Scrub jays are “friendly, cooperative, family-oriented, daring, curious, talented builder, protective, shares duties, stays close to home,” according to Democrat state Senator Tina Polsky, who asks Floridians “does this seem like someone you would want to represent your community?”

In October, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the osprey as the new state bird, which is known for hunting Florida’s fish. The flamingo is also a popular icon of Floridian culture, serving as a sign of the state’s lottery, among other things. Finally, the roseate spoonbill is frequently observed along Florida’s beautiful beaches and islands.

During the 2022 Florida legislature session, which begins on January 11, the official vote on whether or not to preserve the mockingbird as the state bird is expected.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since 1927, when the state was much more agrarian and less populous on the coastlines, the gray-and-white mockingbird has been Florida’s state bird. It has been celebrated in literature and song. It may not be as emblematic of today’s bustling, modern Florida, but it is also the state bird of four other states.

Marion Hammer, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association in Florida and executive director of the Unified Sportsmen of Florida, is one of its backers. In a recent opinion post, she stated that the mockingbird is deserving of our continuous affection.

The mockingbird can replicate artificial sounds like car alarms and sing up to 200 distinct tunes. The Latin word “many-tongued thrush” means “many-tongued thrush.” “The mockingbird is a well-established, self-sufficient, and prolific bird that need neither government protection nor our tax dollars to live,” Hammer wrote. “It’s possible. This is a condensed version of the information.