Florida is being ravaged by alligators. During a walk, a man’s pet dog.

During a bold daytime attack, an alligator murdered and ate a pet dog, only hours after another frightening attack by one of the reptiles nearby.

Cheryl Duffy told ABC7 that her husband Timmy went to the Westwinds subdivision to exercise their three-year-old Labrador-Greyhound named Abby.

“I went to the store, and the old man [took]the dog for a walk,” she explained.

The crippled military veteran walks his dog on a mobility scooter, and tragedy struck as they neared his home on Lime Key Lane at the end of the trek.

“He let the dog loose, and the dog ran near the canal,” Cheryl explained. I’m guessing she was snatched by a gator.

“He only heard the dog yelp once,” says the narrator.

When the owner of the poor pet heard the terrible noises, he attempted to leave his mobility scooter to explore further, but he slipped and injured his leg in the process.

He only found out about his dog’s terrible death later, while he was being treated at the hospital.

“They told him there was a gator with a puppy in its mouth,” his wife stated.

“I was informed the dog’s limb was dangling out of the gator’s mouth.”

Cheryl, who defined herself as a longtime Floridian, expressed her sadness over the death of the animal they had rescued as a puppy.

Area infested with alligators

She further said that recent heavy rains may have compounded the perils of living so near to alligator-infested water.

“Well, I’m not going to go by the canal’s edge,” she remarked.

While alligator hunters were unsuccessful in locating the animal responsible for the dog assault, they were more successful in locating the perpetrator of another attack.

On the same day, a 74-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator while gardening at her home in Verona Walk, Collier County.

The woman, who has been identified as Jane by her neighbors, was reportedly bitten on the leg before fending off the reptile with a shovel.

The alligator initially dragged Jane into the water, according to the 911 call.

Attack by Surprise

“She was tending her plants and the gators believed she was something else,” neighbor Mary Randall told Wink News.

"She said it was all a blur and it just came out of nowhere," I said.