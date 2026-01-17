Florida Activates Warming Shelters as Unusual Freeze Hits State

Florida officials and nonprofit groups moved quickly this week as a sharp cold front pushed temperatures far below normal across much of the state, triggering widespread freeze warnings and the opening of dozens of emergency shelters. As of the morning of January 15, 2026, freeze alerts covered 55 of Florida’s 67 counties, underscoring the scale of a weather event more typical of the Deep South than the Sunshine State.

Forecasters said the most severe cold would arrive Thursday night, with lows dropping into the 20s in parts of North Florida, including Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Central Florida cities such as Orlando and Lakeland were expected to see overnight temperatures in the 30s, while South Florida braced for cooler-than-usual nights that, while milder, still posed risks for vulnerable residents.

Counties open shelters across the peninsula

From the Panhandle to the Treasure Coast, counties announced emergency measures to protect people without reliable heat. In Northwest Florida, Escambia County opened the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola as a cold-weather shelter, operating during the day whenever temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Santa Rosa County’s Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton, Okaloosa County’s One Hopeful Place in Fort Walton Beach, and the Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless also opened their doors on January 15.

In the state capital region, Leon County activated multiple facilities. The Kearney Center, HOPE Community, and CCYS began offering shelter for adults, families, and youths from January 15 through January 17. Intake was scheduled between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a hotline available at 850-576-6000 for assistance.

Further east, warming centers opened in Jacksonville at the Legends Center and in St. Augustine at First United Methodist Church. Volusia County coordinated with the Bridge Neighborhood Center, Halifax Urban Ministries, and local churches to provide shelter in DeLand and nearby communities. Flagler County’s Sheltering Tree at the Rock Transformation Center planned to host guests on Thursday and Friday nights.

Brevard County prepared for an extended cold stretch, with shelters including Matthew’s Hope Ministries in Cocoa, Melbourne First Church of the Nazarene, and the Titusville Civic Center ready to accommodate people through January 24.

South of Orlando, St. Lucie County designated In the Image of Christ as an emergency shelter on January 15, while Martin County opened the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center the same night. Osceola County announced three nightly shelter locations—First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud, Iglesia del Nazareno Casa de Vida, and Poinciana Christian Church in Kissimmee—operating from January 15 through January 18.

Cold advisories, rare side effects, and what’s next

Even communities along the Gulf Coast felt the chill. Sarasota was placed under a cold weather advisory for early Friday, January 16, with temperatures expected to dip to 33 degrees and wind chills making it feel closer to 29, according to the National Weather Service. While not a record—Sarasota’s January 15 low stands at 27 degrees from 1964—it remains unusual for the area. Nearby counties including Manatee, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Hardee were under freeze warnings.

Manatee County expanded shelter capacity, with the Salvation Army in Bradenton checking in guests at 6 p.m. on January 15 and 16. Under One Roof opened a women-only shelter at 2:45 p.m., offering transportation via Manatee County Area Transit, while Turning Points provided warmth and coffee during the coldest hours.

Meteorologists said the front would bring temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average statewide. AccuWeather reported that interior Central Florida was likely to experience a freeze Thursday night, and the Florida Department of Emergency Management warned of subfreezing conditions across North Florida and inland parts of the peninsula, with hard freezes pushing lows into the 20s. South Florida was expected to see lows ranging from the mid-30s to upper 40s, with wind chills dipping into the 20s and 30s around Lake Okeechobee.

The cold also brought some distinctly Floridian scenes. As temperatures slid into the 40s, iguanas in South Florida were expected to become temporarily immobilized and fall from trees—a harmless but startling effect. Officials cautioned residents not to handle the reptiles, noting they revive once warmed and may bite if startled.

Despite the intensity of the cold, forecasters stressed that snow was unlikely. Meteorologists estimated the chance in North Florida at about 5 percent, saying moisture would likely exit the region before the coldest air settled in. That forecast eased fears of a repeat of January 2025, when a historic snowstorm shut down highways and dumped nearly nine inches on Pensacola.

Historically, Florida has seen colder extremes. The state’s all-time record low was set in Tallahassee on February 13, 1899, when temperatures plunged to minus 2 degrees. Sarasota’s coldest January 16 on record was 26 degrees in 1927.

Local governments urged residents to monitor alerts and check on neighbors, particularly those without heat. In Palm Beach County, shelters may open when nighttime temperatures are forecast below 40 degrees or when wind chills stay under 35 degrees for four consecutive hours. Lee County residents were advised to call the United Way 211 Helpline for real-time shelter information.

Forecasters said a brief warm-up could arrive over the weekend, with highs rebounding into the 70s in some areas before another cooldown. For now, communities across Florida remain focused on navigating a rare winter test, relying on emergency planning and local networks to protect those most at risk.