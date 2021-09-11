Florian Neuhaus’ opinion on a move to Liverpool has been exposed amid rumours of a ‘dream’ move.

Florian Neuhaus is one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders at the moment, with Liverpool reportedly wanting to sign him.

Over the summer, the German was connected with a transfer to Anfield as a possible replacement for the now-departed Georginio Wijnaldum, who signed a three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with Liverpool expired.

Neuhaus drew the attention of scouts from all over Europe last season after scoring six goals and assisting six times in 33 Bundesliga games.

It’s understandable why clubs are around the midfielder.

When you have a player with the talent of Florian Neuhaus, you don’t want to let him go.

Despite being rumored with a move elsewhere this summer, his present team appears to be taking this approach.

According to reports, the club would not consider selling its top player and would not encourage any bids for him.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl recently stated, “We didn’t get any offers for Florian Neuhaus over the summer.” “This season, he will continue to play for us.”

However, speculations claim that the German could be available next summer, with the Reds reportedly interested in a trade.

Before his release clause expired at the end of May this year, the midfielder had a £34.25 million release clause, which meant the Reds could have had him for a discount.

And, given that his contract continues through 2024, it’s unlikely that he’ll be available for a bargain anytime soon.

Many young German players end up with powerhouse giants Bayern Munich, but despite the fact that Neuhaus and his father are reported to be Bayern Munich supporters, no deal has yet been reached.

Indeed, based on what the footballer has stated to the press, it appears that his route leads somewhere else.

“I am a person who likes to dare something,” he recently stated. I could easily see myself traveling abroad. I’m not obligated to go to Bayern Munich.”

“I read that my move to FC Bayern in 2022 was already a done deal,” he added on another occasion. I can categorically deny that right now.”

