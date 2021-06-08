Floral tributes have been placed for a mother and father of five who were killed in a motorcycle accident.

Police have identified a mother and father of five who died in a motorcycle accident.

Mohammed Shahdab and Sheikala Razaq, both 39 years old, were discovered critically injured on Fox Hollies Road in Birmingham’s Acocks Green neighborhood about 5.45 p.m. on Saturday, according to West Midlands Police.

After traveling on a motorcycle, the two died at the spot.

According to the force, a 47-year-old male apprehended near the site on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving has been released under investigation as investigations continue.

Many flower tributes could be seen at the area on Monday, including at the base of a lamppost and a tree.

“May you both rest in eternal peace,” one tribute read. Your wonderful lives have come to a sad end. “May God bless you both.”

“Although we are far apart, we will keep you close in our minds and hearts,” added another. We will miss you, but you will never be forgotten.

“You’ve carved a space in our hearts for yourself.”

The causes of the crash are yet unknown, according to police, who have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Officers earlier speculated that a blue Saab was involved, but it fled the area.

Officers are evaluating CCTV footage, according to the force, but they are eager to obtain more.