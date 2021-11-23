Floral tributes have been paid to a man in his fifties who died after being struck by a car.

Flowers were left at the scene of a horrific car accident where a man was killed.

At around 5.10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, police were called to Stopgate Lane in Norris Green after reports of a man being hit by a car.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his 50s who had been struck by a silver Ford Focus on Walton Hall Avenue.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died shortly after.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the guy who died, but flowers have been left at the spot as a poignant memorial.

Eyewitnesses say they witnessed individuals trying to save the man’s life after the accident.

“It’s just sad,” Kelly Walsh said. I was caught in traffic when I saw him receiving CPR and prayed that he would be well. His family is in my thoughts and prayers.” “My wife got home from work just before 5.30, agitated,” Roy Ward claimed. She was at the lights when she stated a man was on the road and a young woman in her twenties was performing CPR on him, saying it was terrible and wishing him well.” Following the announcement of the disaster, readers of Washington Newsday paid homage.

“So sad RIP,” Jan Sime said. “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.” “Thinking of the entire family is extremely awful,” Sam Glorman said. “He was a wonderful man RIP,” user @Marion23 said on Twitter. “An investigation has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are willing to speak to anyone with information,” Inspector Rob Ross said after the man’s death.

“Please get in touch if you observed the collision or were driving by at the time and have any dashcam footage that could help our investigations.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 742 of 10 November.