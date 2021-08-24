Floodwaters swept a Tennessee woman away moments after she went live on Facebook.

A mother and her son were swept away by floodwaters in Waverly, Tennessee, just seconds after the former streamed live on Facebook to illustrate how the tidal waters were engulfing her neighborhood.

Linda Almond expressed her concerns in a minute-long video posted on Facebook as flooding poured into her home.

“Well, if anyone saw me on Facebook Live, you know what I’m talking about. In Waverly, Tennessee, we are now being inundated. In the post, Almond said, “Really disturbing.”

Almond and her son climbed onto the top of their house, but it crumbled, and both of them were washed away by the floods, according to her family members.

Although Almond’s son was rescued, the wife did not. Her body was discovered the next day by her sister, according to her brother, Leo Almond, who posted on Facebook. The age and name of Almond’s son were not disclosed.

As of Tuesday, at least 22 people had died in Tennessee due to flash flooding triggered by 17 inches of rain, with scores more still missing. While middle Tennessee faced a quick surge of floodwaters, rescue personnel continued searching for survivors in the pile of wrecked homes and rubble. Rescuers searched door-to-door and even combed through wreckage in the worst-affected neighborhoods for survivors.

The search teams are still concentrating their efforts in Waverly and Humphreys Counties, where at least 20 people have gone missing. Locals rushed the counties’ Facebook sites with urgent calls for assistance in locating their missing family and friends.

In a post, someone commented, “My niece got washed away.”

“Her relatives are still on the lookout for her. She was said to have been found, but it wasn’t her.”

Another user said, “Me and my family are seeking for our 6-year-old cousin.”

“Any information would be greatly appreciated.”

Flooding started on Saturday, knocking off phone and electricity cables. Researchers confirmed that the downpour will most certainly break the state record for the most rain in a 24-hour period.