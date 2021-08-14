Floods kill 55 people in Turkey, leaving no survivors of a fire-fighting plane crash.

On Saturday, Turkey faced calamity on two fronts, with eight people dead when a firefighting plane crashed and rescuers frantically searching for survivors of flash floods in the north that killed at least 55 people.

On the fire-fighting operation, all eight passengers on the Russian plane died, according to Ankara and Moscow.

The plane crash occurred as Turkey was regaining control of hundreds of flames that had killed eight people and devastated large swaths of woodland along the country’s picturesque southern coast.

Natural disasters, according to scientists, are growing increasingly intense and frequent as a result of global warming caused by polluting emissions.

“The sadness of this tragedy unites us,” Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erodgan.

“Condolences to our nation and the Russian people,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu added. This valiant act will not go unnoticed.”

Five Russian military and three Turkish civilians were on board the Russian Be-200 plane that went down around 1330 GMT, according to the defense ministry in Moscow.

A column of smoke could be seen rising from the isolated mountainous zone in Turkey’s south on television.

According to a statement from Turkey’s defense ministry, the Russian-loaned aircraft took off from Adana to assist in the extinguishment of fires in Kahramanmaras province.

The ministry noted that a surveillance plane and a helicopter had been despatched to the crash scene.

According to reports, Russian consular officials and a military ministry commission were on their way to the area.

Teams were digging through the remains of dozens of homes that collapsed owing to floods that rocked Black Sea districts on Wednesday after heavy rains, according to the official disaster agency AFAD.

The floodwaters entirely damaged 40 houses and two bridges in the village of Babacay in the northern province of Sinop, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The latest official death toll, released by AFAD on Saturday, was 55, with nine more persons hospitalized.

Natural disasters, according to scientists, are growing increasingly intense and frequent as a result of global warming caused by polluting emissions.

Erdogan faces a challenge two years before the next scheduled general election as Turkey emerges as a frontline country in the fight against climate change.

As the shock of the floods subsided, so did questions and complaints.

Survivors of the floods have accused local officials of failing to provide adequate warning of impending storms.

The fact that numerous structures were constructed in flood zones has also been criticized.

In the town of Bozkurt, Kastamonu. Brief News from Washington Newsday.