Flooding in Tennessee Live Updates: 22 People Killed, Dozens Missing After Record Rainfall

The effects of heavy rain over the weekend are still being felt in parts of Tennessee.

On Saturday, up to 17 inches of rain fell throughout central Tennessee, causing devastating flooding in Humphreys County, including the communities of Waverly and McEwen.

Given the amount of fatalities, Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan told the Associated Press that “we’re going to see largely recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue attempts.”

Despite the fact that at least 22 people perished as a result of the flooding, rescuers are still looking for scores of people who have gone missing. Officials established a reunification center at McEwen High School, as well as many other shelters in the area.

This week, the county’s schools are closed, and more than 10,000 customers in the affected counties are still without electricity.

According to the Associated Press, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said, “Today, we’re attempting to get a good evaluation image.”

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee recounted a “tremendous loss of life” in Waverly, with “homes washed off their foundations, cars strewn across the community” in a press conference.

He described it as a “devastating portrait of loss and grief.”

President Joe Biden promised federal assistance to Tennessee on Sunday.

“First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt sympathies for the awful loss of life caused by this flash flood,” Biden stated. “I am aware that we reached out to the community, and we are ready to assist them.”

Below are more updates on the recovery effort.