Flooding in a Tennessee town sets a new record for rainfall with 17 inches in 24 hours.

The town of McEwen, along with the rest of Middle Tennessee, was slammed by severe floods on Saturday, breaking the state’s rainfall record with 17.02 inches in 24 hours, according to the Associated Press.

According to the National Weather Service, the state hadn’t received record-breaking rainfall since 1982, when 13.6 inches fell in 24 hours. Before the rain started, a flash flood watch was issued for McEwen, which is in Humphreys County, with experts predicting only four to six inches. According to Krissy Hurley of the National Weather Service in Nashville, the worst storm the middle of the state had seen before Saturday dumped nine inches of rain.

Hurley told the Associated Press, “Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very frequently.” “Seeing twice as much as we’d ever seen before was nearly unfathomable.”

At least 22 people have died as a result of the floods in Tennessee, with rescue personnel searching for missing citizens on Sunday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rescuers searched anxiously for dozens of people still missing amid wrecked homes and tangled debris on Sunday.

Roads, mobile towers, and telephone lines were all knocked out by Saturday’s flooding in rural areas, leaving families unsure whether their loved ones survived the record rainfall. Kristi Brown, a coordinator for health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools, said emergency workers were searching door to door.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 fatalities in his county, many of the missing live in the communities where the water rose the fastest. The names of the missing were posted on a bulletin board in the county emergency center and on the Facebook page of a city department.

“Given the number of fatalities, I would anticipate to see more recovery activities than rescue attempts at this point,” Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said.

According to surviving family members, the dead included twin newborns who were swept from their father’s arms and a foreman at Loretta Lynn’s property. The sheriff of the county, which has a population of roughly 18,000 people and is located 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville, said he had lost one of his closest friends.

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee toured the area and described it as a “devastating image of loss and suffering.” He came to a halt on Main Street in Waverly, where he saw some houses. This is a condensed version of the information.