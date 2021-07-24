Flooding has occurred in Old Swan, and residents have been evacuated as a result of a massive sinkhole that has caused the road to collapse.

A large sinkhole near Old Swan has resulted in significant flooding and the collapse of a road.

After a piece of Green Lane caved in at 10.30pm on Friday, residents in the neighborhood are being evacuated from their houses.

Emergency services were dispatched to the intersection with Prescot Road to deal with the situation, which has resulted in a massive cordon being erected.

Three fire engines and a large number of police vehicles are in the vicinity, and residents are being warned to stay off the impacted roads.

Many people have shared photos and videos of the floods on Facebook, while others have described how fire crews removed them from their homes.

The sink hole is thought to have been caused by a ruptured water main beneath the road, but this has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed their presence in a statement.

“Fire crews have been called to an incident in Green Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool, which has resulted in a sinkhole about 15 x 20 feet,” the fire department said.

“Crews were dispatched at 10.32 p.m. and arrived at 10.36 p.m. Three fire engines have arrived.

“The event has caused running water at the Prescot Road and Green Lane intersection, which is 500 meters west and 100 meters north.

“Road closures have been implemented, affecting a number of properties in the neighborhood.

“A broken water main is assumed as the cause, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Crews are working to stop the flow of water, and utility companies have arrived.

“Any motorists, as well as surrounding residents and the general public, should avoid the area. The incident is still unfolding.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.