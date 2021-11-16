Flooding and mudslides hit the Pacific Northwest, leaving one person missing and 50K people without power.

The Associated Press said that heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides in Washington are wreaking havoc on cities, with evacuation orders, power disruptions, and one person missing in the floodwaters.

One individual was still missing Tuesday, according to authorities, after being seen in floods clinging to a tree near Bellingham. Floodwaters have flooded houses and businesses in several regions, necessitating evacuations. As the flooding worsens, deputies have been evacuating stranded residents.

Governor Jay Inslee announced a severe weather state of emergency in 14 counties, saying the state’s Emergency Management Division will coordinate the response with the help of the Washington National Guard.

Roughly 50,000 Washington state electrical customers were without power Tuesday, down from nearly 158,000 houses without power during the storm’s peak on Monday.

The key north-south interstate highway near the Canadian border was closed due to mudslides and flooding. On Monday and Tuesday, schools in cities such as Bellingham were closed.

Officials in Skagit County are comparing the flooding to that which occurred in 2009, when the Skagit and Samish rivers overflowed, causing damage to homes, farms, and infrastructure. The swelling Skagit River continues to rise, and residents in Skagit County have been warned to expect serious flooding and even evacuation.

Cars and trailers were parked outside the Red Cross evacuation center at Hamilton Baptist Church in Hamilton, roughly 80 miles northeast of Seattle, where hundreds of locals are waiting out the storm, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.

Although the National Weather Service issued flood advisories for many rivers in western Washington, forecasters predicted drier conditions on Tuesday.

Rains triggered by an atmospheric river—a massive plume of precipitation spreading across the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—were diminishing, and road crews were able to restore southbound Interstate 5 lanes near Bellingham, Washington. However, the northbound lanes of the highway were still closed in the region.

Officials in Sumas, Washington, close south of the Canadian border, reported city hall was inundated in a deluge that reminded residents of devastating floods in 1990.

According to the National Weather Service, Bellingham received 2.78 inches (7 centimeters) of rain on Sunday, shattering the previous day record of 0.88 inches (2.2 centimeters) set in 1998.