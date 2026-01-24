Flood warnings mount as heavy rain disrupts travel across Scotland

Emergency agencies have stepped up flood warnings across large parts of Scotland after days of intense rainfall left roads submerged, rail services disrupted and motorists needing rescue from stranded vehicles.

As of Saturday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had issued 11 flood warnings and four flood alerts, with further heavy rain forecast to prolong the risk through the weekend. The most serious warnings stretch from Stonehaven, Finavon and Tannadice, and Kinnaird and Bridge of Dun, to Upper Tay and Aberbothrie.

Wider flood alerts remain in force for Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Dundee, Angus, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray, Speyside and Tayside, reflecting concerns that saturated ground and swollen rivers could quickly trigger further flooding.

Rain totals exceed 100mm as warning stays in force

A yellow weather warning for rain, covering Grampian, Angus and Perth, came into effect at midnight and is due to remain in place until 9am on Sunday, January 25. Forecasters said the warning follows a three-day spell of very wet weather in which some areas recorded more than 100mm of rainfall.

Another spell of persistent rain is expected before easing later on Saturday night. Many places could see an additional 20 to 30mm, while isolated spots may receive up to 50mm. At higher elevations above 400 to 500 metres, much of the precipitation is forecast to fall as snow, with rain mainly affecting lower ground.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to check whether their homes are at risk and to take practical precautions as conditions remain changeable.

Rescues and travel disruption after flooding peaks

The impact of the weather has already been felt on transport networks. ScotRail confirmed speed restrictions on the Aberdeen to Inverness line because of adverse conditions, leading to longer journey times, while services towards Dundee were disrupted after a fallen tree blocked the track.

On the roads, flooding caused widespread disruption on Thursday, prompting emergency call-outs. Three people in Aberdeenshire were rescued from vehicles trapped by floodwater. Two passengers were pulled from a minibus on the B977 near Kintore at around 8.30am, while another motorist was brought to safety from a car near Banchory at roughly the same time.

The worsening situation prompted the Scottish Government Resilience Room to meet on Thursday to assess the response. Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who chaired the meeting, urged the public to stay alert to official advice, monitor weather forecasts and consider travel updates before setting out.

Looking ahead, forecasters say snow flurries are expected in several regions through to the end of Sunday. In a five-day outlook ending Monday, January 26, further wintry conditions are anticipated in higher areas.

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, a separate yellow warning for rain and wind remains in place across south-west England and southern Wales until 10pm on Saturday. Heavy rain and strong winds in those areas are forecast to ease during Saturday morning.