Flood Warnings have been issued for New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts for Monday due to Tropical Storm Henri’s path.

Tropical Storm Warning Henri is forecast to keep wreaking havoc on the Northeast this week, with flood warnings in place in many states on Monday.

Tropical Storm Warning After making landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday, Henri is slowly traveling west across Connecticut and could make its way to New York state and the upper Hudson Valley. Henri avoided a direct impact on Long Island by making landfall in Rhode Island.

In sections of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, trees and wires were reported fallen. According to the New York Times, the storm knocked out electricity to roughly 140,000 residences along the coast from New Jersey to Maine.

Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, the slow-moving storm brought in wind gusts of up to 70 mph. On Monday, heavy rain is anticipated in regions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, perhaps causing flash floods.

Heavy rain and flooding are still possible across the Northeast and New England as a result of the storm. On Monday night, it is predicted to veer east and head for the Atlantic Ocean.

Midway through the show, rain and thunderstorms caused organizers to cancel a Central Park concert celebrating the Big Apple’s comeback from COVID-19.

Concertgoers at the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” missed out on performances by musicians such as Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, which were scheduled before the show’s scheduled conclusion time of 10 p.m.

Central Park received 4.45 inches of rain during the hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., making it “the wettest hour on record” for New York City, according to the National Weather Service.

After Hurricane Henri was labeled a hurricane, a state of emergency was announced for areas of New York prior to the storm’s arrival.

In a White House statement, President Joe Biden also authorized the emergency declaration for Connecticut and New York.

Biden also promised federal assistance to the state’s afflicted inhabitants.