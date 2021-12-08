Flood warnings have been issued across the UK as a result of Storm Barra’s 86mph gusts.

More ice, wind, and rain are predicted from Storm Barra today, with flooding warnings in force across the UK.

Hundreds more flood alerts have been issued across the UK, while communities in the North East and Scotland continue to recover from Storm Arwen’s devastating effects.

Thousands of homes lost power for up to ten days at the end of November due to 100 mph gusts and torrential rain.

Northern Powergrid has yet to confirm whether, as promised, all houses were connected by last night.

Storm Barra swept in from the west yesterday, and a yellow wind warning is in effect for the west coast of Wales and south-west England until 6 p.m. today.

Yesterday, gales of 86mph battered Aberdaron in Gwynedd, Wales, which is included by the warning, while Orlock Head in Co Down, Northern Ireland, was battered by 76mph gusts.

Storm Barra is not predicted to wreak as much havoc as Storm Arwen, according to Met Office forecasters, however it has already caused travel delays and school closures in Scotland.

“We are not expecting the repercussions of Barra to be as catastrophic as we witnessed with Arwen,” said spokeswoman Nicky Maxey. Today, Storm Barra is expected to deliver severe gusts and heavy rain to several regions of the UK. There’s a chance we’ll get some snow on the higher ground as well.

“It is unlikely to have the same impact as Storm Arwen last week, but it will be windy, so people should still be prepared.”

Due to the storm, ScotRail has issued a warning that some services would be canceled today.

Today’s temperatures will be mild for the time of year, with London expected to reach 7°C, Cardiff 8°C, Edinburgh 4°C, and Belfast 6°C.

A dozen flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales, with another dozen flood alerts in force.

The Environment Agency has issued 11 flood warnings for England, including parts of the Cumbrian coast, Hartlepool and Sunderland in the north, Bournemouth and Weymouth in the south, and Hartlepool and Sunderland in the north.

66 flood alerts have also been issued across England for regions where flooding is a possibility.

For the north-east, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 11 flood alerts and five flood warnings.