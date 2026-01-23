Flood Warnings and Ice Alerts as UK Faces Aftermath of Storm Goretti

As the UK recovers from the devastation of Storm Goretti, authorities are issuing warnings for both flooding and icy conditions. The storm, which caused significant damage with winds nearing 100mph, triggered a series of flood alerts and an ice warning, particularly for Scotland.

Disruptions Across Scotland and Beyond

Following heavy rainfall and melting snow, travel disruptions have plagued several regions. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the north and north-east of Scotland, warning of slippery conditions from 7pm on Monday until 10am Tuesday. As roads in these areas remain blocked due to flooding, motorists are urged to proceed with caution, particularly in Aberdeenshire and Perth and Kinross, where major roads like the A92 and A9 have been closed.

While the ice warning impacts travel, the aftermath of Storm Goretti has also led to significant flooding across various parts of the UK. Landslides and floodwaters have caused chaos, especially in Scotland, where major routes such as the A815 near Cairndow and the A9 at Blair Atholl were temporarily shut down due to water damage and unstable ground. Flooding has affected properties, transport infrastructure, and vulnerable communities, with ongoing concerns about the impact on local businesses and daily life.

In addition, the Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for areas in England, while Natural Resources Wales reported 13 flood alerts across the country. By midday on Monday, a total of 16 flood warnings and 12 alerts were active in Scotland, with officials particularly concerned about the west and north of the country, including Dumfries and Galloway. Sepa’s flood duty manager, David Morgan, emphasized that driving conditions would remain challenging for the duration of the warning period.

Power Outages and Water Supply Issues

Adding to the turmoil, more than 12,000 homes were left without power following the storm, and National Rail warned of possible disruptions to train services. The power outages have been linked to both storm damage and freezing conditions that have affected key infrastructure.

Water supply issues have also been widespread, particularly in the South East and South West, where several communities continue to experience shortages. South West Water, after a power outage disrupted operations at Wendron treatment works, has been working tirelessly to restore supply, with plans to reconnect areas like Nancegullan and Mullion by Monday evening. Meanwhile, South East Water has opened bottled water stations in Kent and Sussex to alleviate the situation.

As the UK grapples with the effects of the storm, the government has activated its cold weather payments scheme. Pensioners and low-income households are set to receive £25 for each seven-consecutive-day period of extreme cold. Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell reassured the public that vulnerable citizens would receive the support they need during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, emergency responders in Cornwall have confirmed the tragic death of a man in his 50s, who was found in a caravan crushed by a fallen tree after Storm Goretti hit the area.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain unsettled throughout the week. While temperatures may rise slightly, wet and windy conditions are expected to persist, with scattered showers and dry spells interspersed. The Met Office predicts that Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, but the overall forecast remains wet and windy with temperatures closer to average for late January.