Flood Alerts Rise as Heavy Rain Hits Scotland

Scotland is facing a severe weather crisis as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued an increased number of flood warnings across the country. The heavy rainfall, compounded by melting snow, has led to a surge in flood risks, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Widespread Flood Warnings in Effect

As of Monday morning, Sepa has escalated flood warnings to 18 and flood alerts to 12, affecting regions from Dumfries and Galloway to Tayside. Areas most at risk include Dalry and Kilwinning in North Ayrshire, Aberfoyle in Stirling, and Newton Stewart and Whitesands in Dumfries and Galloway. The flood alerts are spread throughout much of the country, signaling the severity of the situation.

The warnings come as the Met Office has issued yellow alerts for wind and rain, primarily affecting north-western Scotland. These warnings are in effect until Monday morning, with the wind alert lasting until 10am and the rain warning ending at 8am.

David Morgan, Sepa’s flood duty manager, emphasized the growing risk of flooding, particularly in Dumfries and Galloway, and other areas in the north and west of Scotland. “Continuing heavy rain, combined with melting snow, increases the risk of flooding,” Morgan said. “Possible impacts could include flooding affecting parts of communities, low-lying land, transport infrastructure and individual properties.” He further warned that driving conditions will be hazardous in many parts of the country.

Ongoing Efforts and Public Warnings

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room, which has met daily since the onset of the severe weather, continues to coordinate the response. The meetings, involving key agencies such as Sepa, the Met Office, Police Scotland, and local authorities, focus on ensuring a unified response to the ongoing threat.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who is leading the response alongside the First Minister, urged the public to remain vigilant. “Rising temperatures and heavy rainfall, combined with melting snow, bring a significant risk of flooding in several areas,” Constance said. “This could affect properties and transport routes, with difficult driving conditions expected.” She encouraged the public to monitor weather updates and follow safety advice from the relevant authorities.

Aberdeenshire Council, which had declared the weather a major incident earlier, lifted the declaration on Sunday evening. The council’s emergency response included deploying waste management teams and 170 farmers and contractors to assist with clearing snow and maintaining infrastructure. Despite the end of the major incident declaration, Chief Executive Jim Savege warned that the region remains at risk. “There is a significant risk of flooding as the snow melts,” Savege stated. “We will continue to work with a heightened state of emergency response.”

Over the weekend, numerous road closures and public transport cancellations were reported due to the inclement weather. A decision regarding the reopening of the A83 trunk road is expected by midday on Monday, following a hillside inspection. Euan Scott from Bear Scotland noted that the heavy rainfall would increase saturation levels on the hillside, prompting the use of the Old Military Road as a precautionary safety measure.