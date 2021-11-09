Flint Township, Michigan, is seeking a name change after being incorrectly linked to the water crisis.

Residents and business owners in Flint Township, Michigan, have expressed interest in changing the town’s name due to the negative consequences of sharing the same name as the city of Flint.

Flint’s water supply was poisoned with lead beginning in 2014, poisoning citizens. Many individuals were forced to flee the city as a result of the poisoning and its consequences.

Despite the fact that Flint Township is unrelated to the city and has its own water supply, many people believe the two are linked. The Associated Press quoted Kevin Stiff, proprietor of The Dive Shop in Flint Township, as saying that the misinformation had cost the township money.

“I definitely had close to eight or ten people refuse to take classes because they were going to get in our pool with ‘the city of Flint water,'” Stiff said of his scuba equipment and diving instruction firm.

According to the Associated Press, 352 of the state’s townships share at least one name.

Townships in Michigan did not have the right to change their names until recently. Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a bill allowing it with two-thirds approval from the township’s governance board and a majority of people’ agreement.

“If you have a toxic spill or something horrific happens in your community and you’re trying to promote economic development, that may be a disincentive,” State Representative David Martin told the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officials from the municipality say it’s about more than just money. When the city of Flint held a recall election for then-Mayor Karen Weaver in 2017, over 100 people complained to the township clerk that there weren’t enough polling places, despite the fact that the vote was only for city residents, according to Jerry Preston, who chairs a committee looking into a name change.

According to Catherine Mullhaupt, an attorney with the Michigan Townships Association, the Civil War was a driving factor in many of Michigan’s duplicate township names.

Six of the 11 townships that share a name with five or more other townships are thought to be linked to Civil War figures. According to the organization, the state has 11 Grant townships, nine Sherman townships, and eight Lincoln townships.

