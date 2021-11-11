Flint residents will get a $626 million payment from a US federal judge as a result of lead poisoning in the water supply.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in the United States ordered a $626 million settlement to residents of Flint, Michigan, whose drinking water had been contaminated by lead.

The award, which is one of Michigan’s largest civil settlements, would mostly help children who were minors at the time of the water crisis in the old industrial city, but it will also benefit adults who can prove their ailments were caused by lead poisoning.

In her judgment settling the amount, US District Judge Judith Levy remarked, “The settlement achieved here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a complete compensation mechanism and schedule that is consistent for every qualifying participant.”

After 18 months of tense discussions, the deal was initially struck in August 2020. The majority of the money will come from Michigan, with a tiny amount coming from the city of Flint and an engineering firm.

The disaster began in Flint, Michigan, when the state’s then-governor, a Republican, chose to switch the city’s water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River in order to save money.

The river’s acidic, contaminated water damaged the system’s pipes, exposing inhabitants to lead poisoning.

Flint had between 18,000 and 20,000 youngsters at the time. Thousands of children in the city have been poisoned with lead, which might have long-term health implications.

At least 12 people died as a result of Legionnaires’ disease, an infection brought on by the contaminated water.

Despite the fact that the city’s water system is now fed by the lake and the lead pipes have been mostly replaced, many residents continue to drink bottled water.

For many, the Flint water crisis became a symbol of the country’s “environmental racism,” which refers to African Americans’ disproportionate exposure to toxins in the air, water, and soil.

More than a third of Flint’s 100,000 citizens are poor, making up 57 percent of the city’s population.