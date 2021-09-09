Flight Attendants of Alaska Airlines have been accused of being ‘cancelled’ for expressing religious beliefs.

Two Alaska Airlines flight attendants have filed a discrimination complaint against the airline, alleging that they were fired after questioning the company’s support for the Equality Act.

The allegation was filed on behalf of the former flight attendants in the Seattle field office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on August 18 by First Liberty, a litigation company that defends religious liberties.

According to the federal complaint, employees Lacey Smith and another flight attendant, who requested to remain anonymous, were wrongfully retaliated against when they questioned the airlines’ support for the passing of the Equality Act.

According to First Liberty, Alaska Airlines stated in a notice of discharge for Smith that “defining gender identity or sexual orientation as a moral issue… is a discriminatory statement.” That was in response to Smith’s question, “Do you think it’s viable to govern morality as a company?” She asked the question in an online company forum that was open to all employees and where they were encouraged to participate. Despite the fact that other Alaska Airlines employees appeared to approve of Smith’s remark, it was later removed.

“Does Alaska support: harming the Church, fostering religious freedom suppression, obliterating women’s rights and parenting rights?” the other fired employee reportedly said.

Smith and the other employee said they were fired after the two made the remarks.

“The cancellation of Lacey Smith and the other flight attendants makes a mockery of federal civil rights legislation, which protects religious Americans from workplace discrimination,” said David Hacker, attorney and head of litigation for First Liberty. “If we can’t carry out our federal civil rights obligations, they don’t mean much.”

Although this website contacted Alaska Airlines for comment, no response was received prior to the publication of this article. It’s unclear why the corporation brought up or was addressing the Equality Act at this time.

Smith told This website, “I was astonished that the airline I liked working for fired me for raising a question about something the company encouraged us to endorse.” The former employee has been with the company for over eight years. “I assumed my query would be treated with the same deference. This is a condensed version of the information.