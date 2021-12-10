Flight Attendant and Air Marshal are assaulted by a rowdy passenger, and the flight is diverted to Oklahoma.

After an angry passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, a Delta flight destined for Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma.

At 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, Flight DL342 departed Reagan Washington National Airport for Los Angeles. The airplane was forced to reroute to Oklahoma before it could even reach its destination when a passenger caused a disturbance.

According to CBS News, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory claimed a passenger in his 30s got “combative” and physically assaulted a flight attendant.

Gregory told NBC News that “an air marshal on board interfered, at which time the passenger struck the air marshal.” “The air marshal was able to practically apprehend them.” The jet was rerouted to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City after the passenger was handcuffed. After spending an hour on the ground in Oklahoma, the jet landed safely at 7:30 p.m. and began its flight to Los Angeles.

According to Gregory, the rowdy passenger was taken from the plane after landing and given over to Oklahoma police custody. The individual is currently being held at a jail in Oklahoma City.

There were no major injuries to the flight attendant or the air marshal.

It’s still unknown what prompted the attack.

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight 324 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” the airline said in a statement confirming the incident.

The incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Gregory also told Axios that the FBI might be called in to help with the inquiry.

Following an upsurge in violent attacks and incidences of unruly passenger behavior on flights over the previous year, the FAA implemented a “Zero Tolerance” policy in January.

The new FAA guideline allows the agency to punish individuals with up to $37,000 in fines per infringement.

The FAA has so far recorded 5,553 occurrences of rowdy passengers this year.

The FAA stated in a statement that “one occurrence can result in several violations.”