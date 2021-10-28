Flexibility, excellent income, and a plethora of opportunities are all available with a major firm.

Do you want to work for one of the UK’s largest public-sector companies? Serco is searching for Customer Service Advisors who will be paid £9.55 per hour and will not be required to work weekends.

The contact center operatives provide crucial frontline support to the public and are the first point of contact for a variety of government services.

“You’ll be speaking to people with a variety of worries, so you’ll need to gently offer that vital assistance and advise in their hour of need,” said Rikki Fullerton, Head of Serco Workforce Solutions.

“Working in the public sector is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding jobs you can have.”

“Every day is different, and knowing you’ve made a positive difference in someone’s life gives you a true sense of pride and fulfillment.”

Work that is both meaningful and necessary

The full-time positions are based in Liverpool, with some chances in Manchester and some home-working options as well, in a convenient location with good transport links and free parking.

The shift patterns are flexible between 8 a.m. and 6.15 p.m., and there is no weekend work, unlike many contact center employment.

Serco also pays a competitive rate of £9.55 per hour and, as one of the country’s major public service providers, provides opportunity for employees to advance their careers in a friendly, fast-paced atmosphere while performing important and meaningful work.

Good communication abilities, as well as keyboard and writing skills, are required for this position.

“You need to genuinely listen to what people are saying and get that information in an empathic and nonjudgmental way,” Rikki added.

“Having a wonderful phone manner, as well as the ability to accurately capture customer information, is definitely a prerequisite.”

“It goes without saying that we won’t just toss you into the deep end.” Before they start dealing with active calls, everyone who joins us gets paid training and all the shadowing they need.” Join the group. Serco Workforce Solutions is an internal organization that matches skilled people with short-term and temporary jobs across the company.

By joining SWS, you will not only have access to a variety of options, but you will also have the ability to widen your experience, enhance your abilities, and establish a longer-term career.

“If you want a job, this is a long-term career possibility,” Rikki explained.

