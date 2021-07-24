Fleur East is noticed by all the Void lovers for the same reason.

On Saturday night, viewers were quick to make the same comment about host Fleur East when The Void returned to ITV.

Ashley Banjo and Fleur East host a new game show on the channel called The Void.

Contestants must get through an assault while avoiding slipping into “the void” on the show.

Many contestants try their luck against ‘the void’ in each show, but only a few make it through.

While people were paying attention to the show, they couldn’t help but be captivated by Fleur’s stunning hair.

Fleur’s massive haircut drew a lot of attention on social media, with many people appreciating it.

“Could Fleur get her hair any bigger?” Deb wondered. I’d never be able to cope as a brusher.”

“The only suspense #thevoid has is waiting to see if Fleur collapses beneath the weight of her hair,” Septimus McClonk said.

“I’m living for @FleurEast & that hair!” commented Grant Rivers.

“Does Fleur’s hair become bigger with each commercial break?” Neil wondered.

“I may despise #thevoid (and I do), but Fleur East’s hair is sensational,” Alison said.