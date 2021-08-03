Flats a mile away were sealed off when a YMCA stab victim was identified.

Detectives have identified a man who was stabbed to death at a Merseyside YMCA.

Just before 11 p.m. last night, police were called to the YMCA on North Road, St Helens, “following claims of a man in his 30s having been stabbed.”

The man was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Live updates as the road is closed due to the death of a man who was stabbed.

The body has now been identified, and police have confirmed that a second cordon set up outside a block of flats in Hall Street, about a mile distant, is linked to the ongoing murder investigation.

No more information about the second taped-off scene has been released.

“We can confirm that a man called Lee Andrews, 33, died following an incident in St Helens yesterday night,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 10.50pm, Mr Andrews, of no permanent residence but from the St Helens area, was stabbed inside a property in North Road.

“A little while later, he died in the hospital. A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the cause of death.”

The YMCA was confirmed as the location by a spokeswoman.

His relatives have been notified, according to police.

A 42-year-old guy was detained and is being held on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses are being invited to come forward with their stories.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Detective Inspector Jenny Beck said. We’re conducting a variety of witness and CCTV investigations to figure exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1143 from August 2nd.

North Road was still closed around 12 p.m.