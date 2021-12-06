Flat owners are ‘living in fear’ as cladding plans continue to be postponed.

The initial plans will be delayed because they were found to be insufficient, according to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, but this move will once again put hundreds of leaseholders in the dark.

“Leaseholders are living in limbo, utterly imprisoned,” said Julie Fraser, a volunteer of Liverpool Claddiators.

The initial Building Safety Fund, established in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower catastrophe, which killed 72 people, was designed to replace high-rise cladding that was deemed risky.

Despite the prevalence of dangerous cladding on many low-rise flats, residents residing in buildings shorter than 18 metres – around five to six stories – had to pay themselves.

Mr Gove has questioned whether leaseholders are required to pay at all, but without a clear plan in place, Julie is unsure what will happen next.

She paid £75,000 cash for her flat five years ago, drawing on her life savings to avoid taking up a mortgage on the house as a retirement investment.

However, the building’s insurance climbed from £33,000 to £504,000 between 2019 and 2021, and leaseholders were required to pay an additional £1,300 per person for a new alarm system.

“These structures are judged unsafe,” Julie explained, “therefore the first step must be to make them safe.” However, leaseholders are now accountable for the costs. Why should I be given a loan to fix a structure that I didn’t develop or create, and why should I be forced to pay for it?” Ms Fraser does not believe that shifting expenses to freeholders is the answer.

“Really, you should be looking at the cladding manufacturers and developers,” she said, “since I’m sure many of them were aware at the time that these goods were combustible.”

Following a meeting with Mr Gove, the pensioner is upbeat. People, though, continue to struggle.

“A friend of mine has small children living there; she can’t relocate, they can’t remortgage, they’re just completely imprisoned, financially, mentally, in every way conceivable,” she explained.

