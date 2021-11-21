Flash Mob Robberies Targeting Louis Vuitton and Designer Stores Have Hit Nordstrom.

According to accounts, dozens of rioters wrecked a California Nordstrom shop in the latest case of flash mob thefts targeting upscale stores.

According to NBC Bay Area, up to 80 customers were spotted sprinting out of the Walnut Creek store on 1200 Broadway Plaza while it was still open on Saturday evening.

People wearing dark-colored hooded tops and face masks were seen carrying bags and suitcases filled with products in their arms before stepping into cars parked just outside the shopping complex, according to a video shared on Twitter by the network’s correspondent Jodi Hernandez.

At roughly the same moment, dozens of customers poured out of the Nordstrom luxury department store and dashed towards parked cars that had been waiting for them outside.

Many people with guns were observed entering the store, according to a manager at an adjacent restaurant, who was concerned that they would damage automobiles outside.

“We definitely saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks, crowbars,” PF Chang’s manager Brett Barrette told the network. A slew of weapons

“Right here, they were stealing Nordstrom’s.” And I was afraid they were going to start stomping on automobiles. I needed to start locking doors, both the front and back doors.” According to ABC7, police stopped the driver of a BMW convertible who they suspected was involved in the unusual occurrence.

According to the network, three persons were arrested in connection with the event, and a handgun was discovered on one of the suspects.

The Walnut Creek Police Department and Nordstrom have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The alleged mass looting is the latest in a string of flash mob thefts that have targeted designer retailers in recent months.

According to Fox News, eight people were arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square “emptied out” on Friday night. Looting was also reported at several high-end stores in the city, including Fendi and Yves Saint Laurent.

Thieves stole $120,000 from a Louis Vuitton store in the Chicago region earlier this month.

In the previous few months, Louis Vuitton had been stung in a string of robberies in the Chicago suburbs.

At least 14 masked individuals barged inside the store, according to police.